Breakfast show hosts Dave Connor and Vanessa Motion, and drivetime’s Gemma McLean, hit the streets armed with 200 fudge doughnuts supplied by Fisher & Donaldson to give to people nominated by listeners.

The station began with a meeting held in Kirkcaldy’s Parkway Hotel - now the Beveridge Park Hotel - in early 1996. John Murray and the late George McIntosh became the first two directors. John also launched Kingdom Kids, a charity to help youngsters in the Kingdom.

Kevin Brady was the first employee, and quickly on board were new broadcasters such as Dave Connor, Stuart Webster and Mike Richardson, News was handled by Chris Hodge. KingdomFM started broadcasting from Haig House in Markinch on October 5, 1998 and moved to studios in Kirkcaldy in 2016. It was bought over by DCThomson in 2019.

KingdomFM staff celebrating - from left: Tony Chalmers, Emma Duncan, Stuart Prentice, Vanessa Motion, Jack Glen and Gemma McLean. (Pic: Submitted)