KingdomFM marks 25 years on the air with great doughnut give-away

KingdomFM celebrated its 25th anniversary today by delivering hundreds of doughnuts to workplaces across the region.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Breakfast show hosts Dave Connor and Vanessa Motion, and drivetime’s Gemma McLean, hit the streets armed with 200 fudge doughnuts supplied by Fisher & Donaldson to give to people nominated by listeners.

The station began with a meeting held in Kirkcaldy’s Parkway Hotel - now the Beveridge Park Hotel - in early 1996. John Murray and the late George McIntosh became the first two directors. John also launched Kingdom Kids, a charity to help youngsters in the Kingdom.

Kevin Brady was the first employee, and quickly on board were new broadcasters such as Dave Connor, Stuart Webster and Mike Richardson, News was handled by Chris Hodge. KingdomFM started broadcasting from Haig House in Markinch on October 5, 1998 and moved to studios in Kirkcaldy in 2016. It was bought over by DCThomson in 2019.

KingdomFM staff celebrating - from left: Tony Chalmers, Emma Duncan, Stuart Prentice, Vanessa Motion, Jack Glen and Gemma McLean. (Pic: Submitted)KingdomFM staff celebrating - from left: Tony Chalmers, Emma Duncan, Stuart Prentice, Vanessa Motion, Jack Glen and Gemma McLean. (Pic: Submitted)
KingdomFM staff celebrating - from left: Tony Chalmers, Emma Duncan, Stuart Prentice, Vanessa Motion, Jack Glen and Gemma McLean. (Pic: Submitted)
Dave Connor said: “We love the fact that more Fifers tune into KingdomFM than any other local station and we knew we had to get listeners involved in this milestone. Giving away hundreds of Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnuts seemed like the perfect way to mark the occasion and it was brilliant being able to surprise so many people today.”

