KingdomFM name to disappear as Fife radio station rebrands
The Fife-based radio station is being rebranded Original 106 and will expand into Tayside.
Dave Connor will continue to host the breakfast show with Vanessa Motion. He said:: "Being a born and bred Fifer and one of the first presenters on Kingdom FM, I'm excited to be part of this latest evolution of the station and expand our Dave and Vanessa breakfast show into Tayside.
“We're committed to continuing to celebrate Fife, still being locally based at our studios in Kirkcaldy, and we look forward to welcoming listeners in Dundee and Perth into our radio family."
Robin Galloway, head of presentation at station owners DC Thomson, said: “The Original 106 relaunch allows us to build on everything great about Kingdom FM, with a new refreshed brand that now also covers Tayside and Fife.”
The station has a base in Kirkcaldy after moving to the Lang Toun from Haig House in Markinch.
