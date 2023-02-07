The Bay Hotel at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, has retained its Visit Scotland ‘Taste Our Best’ award for the quality of its food and drink, including its popular restaurant, Horizons and the Waterfront Bar. The accolade recognises quality, consistency, and use of local suppliers.

Owners, the Wallace family, work with a range of local suppliers, including Stuarts Bakery of Buckhaven, David Lowrie Fish Merchants of Pittenweem, and Fisher & Donaldson in St Andrews

The Bay Hotel and Horizons have been praised for their range of very low gluten dishes, along with the increased choice in vegetarian and vegan options.

Horizons are Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn

Being a Visit Scotland Taste Our Best business means that they are officially recognised for their food offering, joining around 1000 Scottish businesses to have earned this award.

Tommy Wallace: “We are delighted to retain this prestigious award which we first achieved in 2018, and have retained every year since.

“Across the business we are catering for many different groups of people, from hungry drop in diners, to tourists, golfers, holiday park residents, wedding guests and conference attendees. Consistency and choice are the key to success.

“Enjoying the food is a huge part of our offering here. Dining in Horizons is an amazing experience as you savour the stunning iconic views across the Firth of Forth as well as the food.”

The business’s priority was to steadily increase the range of local suppliers it works with - the development of very low gluten dishes has been an area in which James McKay, head chef has excelled.