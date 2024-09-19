Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kinross-shire business that’s been open for less than a year is in the running for a prestigious award.

Tartan Kipper in Kinross High Street has been nominated in the Scotland’s Business Awards scheme and its founder, designer Charlotte Giacopazzi, will find out on Monday (September 23), whether she’s won the regional title.

The announcement will be made at the Invercarse Hotel, Dundee, and the winner will go through to the national final in Glasgow later this year.

Tartan Kipper has been transformed by Charlotte from what was a run-down betting office.

Charlotte Giacopazzi runs Tartan Kipper in Kinross High Street (Pic: Submitted)

“When the premises became available I jumped at the chance to take them over,” she said. “It took a lot of hard work to transform the shop into what it is now, but the effort was well worth it.”

Selling clothes for both men and women; gifts, cards, homewares, jewellery, toys, babywear, toiletries, artworks and much more, Tartan Kipper has become something of a social hub.

A former pupil of Madras College, St Andrews, and a First Class Honours graduate from Edinburgh College of Art, Charlotte has been a professional designer and illustrator since 1996, and now also runs that side of the business from the shop.

To coincide with Tartan Kipper’s first anniversary, Charlotte will be holding her Christmas launch on November 1 and getting into the festive spirit with treats and giveaways for shoppers. The following evening, November 2, she’s holding a fashion show in Millbridge Hall, Kinross, followed by a shopping event in the shop itself, when customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount on their purchases. All proceeds from the show will go to charity.

Said Charlotte: “I’m passionate about keeping the high street alive and supporting the local community, and the shop has become as well-known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere as it has for the things we sell. Everybody is made welcome and I go out of my way to listen to what customers want.

“The event on November 2 will be our third fashion show; the others were held in the shop itself but proved so popular that I had to find a bigger venue.”