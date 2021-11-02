Dunnikier Barbers, based in the town’s Dunnikier Road, was voted Best Barbers at the event held at Keavil House Hotel last month.

Evelyn Duncan has owned the business with her husband Chic for the past 26 years,.

There were 500 businesses nominated from across Fife for this award and this was narrowed down to 40 for the final.

Staff from the award winning Dunnikier Barbers. Pictured are: Sammi, Lindzie, owner Evelyn Duncan , Nikki and Tony. Pic credit- Fife Photo Agency

In the category of Best Barbers there were five barbers who were all up for the top prize.

The business has four fully qualified, experienced barbers who are all self-employed

It has been up and running since October 1996 and was originally located across from the fire station in Dunnikier Road before the owners moved into their current premises.

Evelyn revealed how they found out that they had been nominated.

She said: “We were put forward by the public in May. Part of the process was that a mystery shopper came to the barbers and the organisers of the awards also visited to meet the team and ask questions.

“We found out on the night we won.

"It is a great achievement considering the number of barbers that have opened in Fife in the recent years. We were delighted to reach the final – we never expected to win.

"We hadn’t had a night out together for a long time because of Covid restrictions and decided to treat ourselves. “

Dunnikier Barbers goes on to compete in the Scottish Business Awards next March.

