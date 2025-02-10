Kirkcaldy-based business in move to make solar energy accessible and sustainable

A long-established Kirkcaldy wholesale electrical supplier is a shining light in the renewable energy revolution, making it easier for Scottish firms to save money with solar energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SM Electrical Supplies is taking bold steps to grow its renewables division with plans to make solar energy more accessible, lighting the way for a more sustainable future.

Run by brothers Steven and Leigh MacDonald, who took over the business after their father’s retirement, the company operates from sites in the Lang Toun and Edinburgh. It offers a wide range of electrical products and services, including smart home systems, EV charging solutions for both domestic and commercial use and Fife’s largest decorative lighting showroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company - established more than 36 years ago - recently secured a five-figure invoice finance package and additional asset finance support from Bank of Scotland to help expand its support for local businesses transitioning to solar energy. It offers a time saving end-to-end service for solar energy projects, from site surveys and system designs to sourcing electrician quotes and managing installations.

Steven and Leigh MacDonald at SM Lighting's base in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Steven MacDonald, co-owner, said: “I saw firsthand how businesses were crippled by Covid and rising energy costs. Many didn’t survive and it was clear something needed to change. When my local ice hockey rink - an important community hub – found day to day running extremely hard due to soaring energy bills, that is when it really hit home. I was determined to create a solution that made switching to solar power simple, stress-free and truly beneficial for businesses.

“With support from Bank of Scotland, we’ve been able to take this vision further as we can now handle 90% of the process in-house, from installation to financing, so businesses can remain focused on what matters to them. We’re growing fast, with a new branch planned to support solar imports as we look to bring renewable energy solutions to businesses and homes across Scotland.”

The business is active in the local community, working with local groups and government-backed initiatives including Greener Kirkcaldy and Warm Homes Scotland to promote renewable energy and reducing heating costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, the company has big plans for growth. By importing solar panels from overseas and a new branch set to open soon, the firm is streamlining its supply chain and cementing its position as a force in Scotland’s renewable energy drive.

Louise Fraser, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Steven and the team are setting the standard for what a family business can achieve.

“We’re proud to support them as they expand their services and continue to make a positive impact on the local community. Their work is not only helping businesses save on energy costs but also contributing to Scotland’s sustainable future and it’s exciting to see them grow and thrive in such an important sector.”