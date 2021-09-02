Kirkcaldy-based health magazine welcomes new editor and unveils larger format
Scotland’s only health and wellbeing print title, Kirkcaldy-based Good Health Magazine, welcomes veteran journalist and broadcaster JJ Stenhouse to the role of editor.
JJ, joins the magazine after a long career in journalism, having trained in regional newspapers before moving on to work for broadcasting giants including Channel 4, ITN, and Sky.
Her appointment follows former publishing editor Lynda Hamilton Parker’s decision to step down as editor to focus on business development and marketing.
She now takes up the position of head of sales, digital & marketing as the magazine moves to a new, larger format.
Lynda said: “I’m really excited for this next stage in the magazine’s journey and I couldn’t have a greater woman at the helm.”
JJ, added: “I’m delighted to be editing a magazine that aligns so closely with my passion of living in harmony with nature.
“Scotland has so much to offer and I’m looking forward to giving people in the natural wellbeing world a voice.”