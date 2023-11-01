News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy business Fife Stoves opens new showroom in move into retail market

A Kirkcaldy business has opened the doors to its new showroom in its latest move into the retail market for wood burning stoves.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:44 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 08:44 GMT
Fife Stoves has added the facility to its Mitchelston Industrial Estate base to tap into what it said was growing demand for its product. Run by Chad Reekie, the company supplies and installs wood burning and multi-fuel stoves, as well as flue systems, bespoke hearths and fireplaces - and the showroom is also sparking interest. The company’s website is at https://fifestoves.com/

Chad said: “It is our first venture into retail. The sector is booming right now as people deal with rising energy costs and see this as an alternative option. We are putting the finishing touches to the studio, and it is looking great - we may look at appointment only days.”

Wood burning stoves are an alternative to gas and electricity.

Chad Reekie in his new showroom at Fife Stoves (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Chad Reekie in his new showroom at Fife Stoves (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Chad Reekie in his new showroom at Fife Stoves (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
“Every property is different,” said Chad, “ and every stove is specific to their needs so it depends what the household is already burning. I have a stove at home, and my heating isn’t on. It’s also a piece of furniture which fits into your room, and looks smart. They are also a good alternative to gas or oil heating and even electricity, and completely independent if there is a power cut in town. A lot of people are moving towards them.”

Chad started of working with another company before launching out on his own.

“I put myself through training courses and got qualified and became a lot more experienced as the years went on,” he said. “We have a warehouse for inquiries and a place for our stock, and before the showroom opened people got me through social media or searched on line and I went to their properties to carry out a survey.

“But a lot of people like to see what they are buying and how it might look to get an idea of the size and style of the stoves. They can walk into our showroom and feel the heat - we have tried to make it as homely as possible. We’re advertising local traders as well and working with them - Thistle Candles in St Clair Street has put in a display of their products.”

The company is also a sponsor of Kirkcaldy Kestrels - a team Chad played for, along with Fife Flyers.

