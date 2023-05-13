News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy business in plan to offer staff new skills and learning opportunities

A Kirkcaldy-based company has forged a new partnership to provide all employees with the opportunity to explore new skills and learning opportunities.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:54 BST

NH Group has teamed up with Skills Network to offer more than 45 courses covering everything from environmental sustainability, lean management, event planning and digital marketing, through to mental health awareness. They all offer nationally recognised certificates and are fully-funded.

Based in Denburn Road, NWH is part of one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management businesses.

Daniel Moczynski, human resources manager, said: “We understand that learning is a lifelong process. Our employees are encouraged to take time to reflect on any skills they feel would benefit them, and they can complete as many courses and they want. It’s really a great opportunity for personal and professional development, and this partnership aims to make skills and learning accessible for all.”

NH Group has teamed up with Skills Network to offer more than 45 courses
The Skills Network is an online learning and skills training provider that works with more than 500 colleges and independent training providers.

