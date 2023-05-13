NH Group has teamed up with Skills Network to offer more than 45 courses covering everything from environmental sustainability, lean management, event planning and digital marketing, through to mental health awareness. They all offer nationally recognised certificates and are fully-funded.

Based in Denburn Road, NWH is part of one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management businesses.

Daniel Moczynski, human resources manager, said: “We understand that learning is a lifelong process. Our employees are encouraged to take time to reflect on any skills they feel would benefit them, and they can complete as many courses and they want. It’s really a great opportunity for personal and professional development, and this partnership aims to make skills and learning accessible for all.”

