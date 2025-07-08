Kirkcaldy business joins Legends golf event as key partner

A Kirkcaldy based company has been announced as one of the partners of golf’s PGA Seniors Championship.

Undercarriage and wear parts supplier, Astrak, is the official machinery partner of the tournament - the flagship event of the Legends Tour - which takes place from July 29 to August 2 at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

As part of the deal, Astrak, based in the town’s Wheatfield Road, will display its machinery at the tournament, and host a series of hospitality experiences, competitions, and playing opportunities throughout the week.

To celebrate the announcement, it is also launching several promotions for customers and fans. At the CQMS event in Ireland, attendees were offered the chance to win tickets and play alongside PGA legends.

Astrak is one of partners of golf’s PGA Seniors Championship (Pic: Submitted)

Steve Woodcock, European sales director at Astrak, commented: “Our commitment has always been to our customers; we know so many of them share a passion for golf. This partnership is a natural progression of that commitment, allowing us to support the interests of our community. It’s an exciting opportunity to engage with fans and customers at a prestigious event in Scotland, our home country, as we continue to grow together.”

The 2025 championship drew record crowds in 2024, and it will again be hosted by Ryder Cup legend and eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner, Colin Montgomerie. Taking part are Major champions Paul Lawrie, Michael Campbell, Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel.