ARRO Lighting and Events moved into the facility at Myregormie Place, Mitchelston Industrial Estate two and a half years ago - and said it was perfect fore their business.

The company was founded in 2014 by Aaron Andrews and Ross Syme, and the opted fore the Lang Toun when looking for an office where they could conduct national and international business.

ARRO has produced and delivered a wide range of projects across the UK from Christmas illuminations, 3D mapping projections to collaborating with architects to deliver art and cultural lighting installations, permanent urban and landscape projects, with design, imagination and creativity at the forefront.

The festive lights in Stirling designed by Kirkcaldy company, ARRO Lighting and Events

Aaron said: “We really needed to be able to have a private space and the right professional environment for our business. Our lighting is all sourced and manufactured in Spain to our designs, and it’s important that Ross and I can collaborate in the same space and have excellent broadband for our zoom calls to clients.”

A three-year project saw ARRO design and supply Christmas lights to Dundee featuring comic characters of the Beano, and tap into the city’s maritime heritage for other displays. It recently designed and supplied new festive lights for Stirling’s city centre influenced by 1950s/1960s nostalgia and based on the traditional and historical heritage of the city.

Aaron added: “It’s a continuing passion of ours to be able to leave a legacy, wherever we install creations, not just provide off the shelf designs. We want visitors, tourists and residents alike to be able to immerse themselves in the narrative of the artworks that are relevant to the individual streetscapes.”

Enterprise Hub Fife is designed to provide enterprising individuals and start-ups with access to a facility which encourages collaboration and networking. The flexible workspace offers modern, professional and affordable offices together with adaptable events space, and private meeting rooms.

