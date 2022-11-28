Astrak is changing the contents of its yellow tins which are sent with every order, and was looking for a worthwhile cause for its Scottish shortbread. The undercarriage wear part specialists, based in the town’s Wheatfield Road, has donated the boxes to the Salvation Army.

They will initially be used in the charity’s Warm Space initiative for the homeless. Some will also go into hampers.

Martyn Pointer, Astrak group sales director said: “It’s heart-warming to be able to support the good work of the Salvation Army. While this donation will go only a little way towards helping those in need, I’m sure it will be gratefully received.”

Captain Andrew Manley, Salvation Army church leader, accepts the donation