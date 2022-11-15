Astrak UK has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to build a new storage shed and vehicle access to its its base in at Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

The company specialises in providing undercarriage components for plant and machinery vehicles. It employs around 50 staff.

An existing building has already been extended substantially to increase storage space, and a new workshop added, but documents lodged with the application said more space was needed. Astrak also said a small office may also be required in the future.

Astrak in Kirkcaldy

A supporting statement said: “The new proposed warehouse and the main existing building will each have their own vehicular entrances with the majority of deliveries etc being delivered directly to each building.