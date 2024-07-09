Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife business has reflected on two decades of operation in Kirkcaldy as it celebrates the milestone.

Insure Smart, which is based on High Street, Kirkcaldy, has come a long way from humble beginnings in a small office above the Clydesdale Bank. The insurance agency started as a partnership of five between Mazhar Salim, Ashar Salim, Amir Salim, Athar Salim and Ian McCulloch in 2004.

Sadly, Athar passed away shortly after it was set up, but Amir said that the remaining partners are proud that they have continued his legacy.

He said: “We're very proud of the achievement. It's quite important to us because, there's four of us partners involved in the business, and one of the co-founders of the business was my brother, Athar. He sadly passed away a couple of years after the business was set up. As a result of that, we just feel proud that we've managed to continue his legacy. And that's probably the main incentive to have celebrated the anniversary so much.”

Insure Smart are celebrating 20 years of operation (Pic: Submitted)

The business has expanded over the last 20 years and now has 15 members of staff. Amir said: “It's not just happened overnight, it's been a gradual process.”

The business has been keen to give back to the community through the years through fundraising and sponsorship. This year it will sponsor the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Amir said: “We have the Insure Smart Foundation, which is something we set up 10 years ago, and that also supports a few local charities, the main one, being Maggie’sCancer Care Centre. In the past 12 months, we've just figured out the total raised and donated through the foundation has just exceeded £100,000.”

Looking ahead to the next 20 years, Amir said the hope is that the business will be able to continue onwards as it has for the last two decades.