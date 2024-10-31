A Kirkcaldy based company has landed a new deal with Ferrero which will see it bring Nutella dispensers to the UK & Irish market which can even heat the product for you.

Sephra, a leading global name in the dessert equipment and ingredient industry, unveiled the landmark partnership this week.

The Denburn Road company said the dispensers, which are designed in the shape of a Nutella jar, could become essential tools for hotel buffets, bakers, dessert parlours, and more.

Sephra started out in 2008 distributing chocolate fountains, and has since evolved to offer an ever-expanding array of professional dessert equipment and ingredients.

The Kirkcaldy firm has a deal to bring the new Nutella dispensers to the UK (Pics: Submitted)

The new dispensers have been developed to allow users and operators a new way to add Nutella into their dishes, with the ability to warm the product.

David Archer, managing director of Sephra Europe Ltd, said: "We are excited to bring this product to market for Ferrero. As a key food and ingredient supplier to bakeries, hotels, cafes and dessert parlours, Sephra is perfectly positioned to support operators.”

Zareen Deboo, foodservice channel operators manager, for Ferrero UK & Ireland said: “Shaped like our iconic jars, our dispensers give operators a new way to drive those impulse purchases while consumers are out-of-home, and benefit from the big brand power of the Nutella® name. We know that customers will pay more for the delicious taste of a well-known brand like Nutella, so with our innovative new products, we can help operators boost their business and appeal to consumer demand.!”

Launched in the USA in 2003, Sephra introduced groundbreaking innovations in chocolate fountains, such as sanitation approval, which ensured that the highest standards of safety and hygiene were met. In Europe, entrepreneur David Archer began renting out chocolate fountains, which he modified and improved, recognising the huge potential of the product. In 2008 he forged a partnership with the original Sephra in the USA, becoming a distributor and heralding the birth of Sephra Europe.

In 2019 Sephra Europe acquired the brand from the original Sephra in the USA. This allowed it to further solidify its status as a trailblazer in the industry.