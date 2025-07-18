Kirkcaldy business serves up popcorn at Fife festival in new sponsorship deal

A Kirkcaldy business is adding popcorn to the line-up of one of Fife’s leading festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sephra has tied up a £2500 sponsorship deal with Outwith, which takes place in Dunfermline this September, and festival goers can look forward to munching on its tasty brands at venues throughout the five-day event, which features music, art, film, literature, and theatre, and its headliners include Arab Strap and The Twilight Sad.

The donation came from company owners, David and Cathryn Archer, who are performers in their own right and long-time supporters of the arts scene in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sephra, based in Denburn Road, supplies popcorn to supermarkets as well as theatres and football grounds including Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

The Joy Formidable performing at Outwith Festival (Pic: Matt Robertson)

It started in Mr Archer’s garden shed back in 2003, when chocolate fountains were the height of party glamour. Fast forward to today, and Sephra is a global player in the dessert and bakery equipment world, with a U.S. branch, over 30 staff, and a booming popcorn business that’s popping off in stadiums and theatres across the UK.

He said: “One of my proudest moments was getting our popcorn into Asda. That opened the door to other big retailers -and now we’re thrilled to be part of Outwith Festival which each year goes from strength to strength.

“Cathryn and I have been involved with performing live music for over 30 years, as such it is something close to our hearts. It’s a brilliant celebration of creativity, and we’re proud to support it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that the festival will be very well received once again, it has another incredible line up of talent. We also hope that all festival goers who pick up a tub of our popcorn very much enjoy it. Outwith runs from September 307 and culminates with an all-day music line up in the Glen Pavilion.

Louise Reid, trustee and sponsorship manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Sephra on board, an international company that started in Fife. As musicians themselves, David and Cathryn have a real understanding of how important the arts are to this area, not only for supporting local talent but also for building a sense of community.”