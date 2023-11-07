Kirkcaldy businesses encouraged to make use of Job Centre interview facilities

Businesses around Kirkcaldy are being urged to make use of the facilities at the recently refurbished Job Centre offices on Hunter Street.

The Job Centre was officially reopened by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in September. Now there is a call to ensure that the facilities available are being used by local businesses.

The centre has a large room capable of holding up to 10 candidates plus two facilitators for the purpose of group sessions and interviews, plus several smaller interview facilities across both floors.

Jill Jamieson, work coach team leader at the Job Centre said: “The aim is to get this place by making sure that the customers here and the job centre are getting the opportunities with the employer to move them into work”.

Neale Hanvey MP and David Torrance MSP were given a tour of the facilities on Friday (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The facilities have already been praised by businesses based in the local area, with Greggs already using them to run interview sessions in recent weeks.

Jill continued: “A lot of places don't have the availability at their premises. So they felt it was amazing and they got to concentrate because they were away from the workforce to take the time to do it. So it’s all been positive.”

Kirkcaldy’s MP and MSP were given a tour of the facilities on Friday (November 3), and both highlighted the importance of the space.

Neale Hanvey, Alba Party MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said the refurbished offices gave people looking for employment a comfortable place to be welcomed by people dedicated to supporting them

The recently refurbished Job Centre has rooms allowing for a range of interviews, including group sessions (Pic: Fife Free Press)

He added: “It's really encouraging to hear that however far away from the jobs market people are, that there's a service available to them to not only build their confidence, their personal resilience but also pave the way to skills development and interventional employment.

David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “With these modern facilities we can engage with our clients a lot better and they’re now able to engage with employers and direct clients to these employers.

“That makes a big, big difference in getting people back into the job market.”