Kirkcaldy butcher is finalist at British Butchery Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Puddledub has been named a finalist at the prestigious British Butchery Awards 2025. These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding butcher businesses nationwide. This esteemed recognition places them amongst the finest in the industry, celebrating their dedication to excellence in both traditional butchery and online retailing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges looked at every aspect of the business such ways they support the local community, sustainability initiatives and the provenance of their produce.

Being named a finalist emphasises Puddledub’s commitment to providing high quality farm to fork produce. It also emphasises their exceptional customer service to their valued customers, both locally and nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their butchery expertise, combined with a dedication to sustainable practices and animal welfare, ensures that every cut of meat they offer is of the highest quality.

Scottish Pork Chops

As they eagerly anticipate the final results of the awards, they extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has joined them on this incredible journey.

Winners will be announced on June 30.

For more information about Puddledub and their range of premium produce, you can visit their website at http://www.puddledub.co.uk