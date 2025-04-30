Kirkcaldy butcher is finalist at British Butchery Awards 2025
The judges looked at every aspect of the business such ways they support the local community, sustainability initiatives and the provenance of their produce.
Being named a finalist emphasises Puddledub’s commitment to providing high quality farm to fork produce. It also emphasises their exceptional customer service to their valued customers, both locally and nationwide.
Their butchery expertise, combined with a dedication to sustainable practices and animal welfare, ensures that every cut of meat they offer is of the highest quality.
As they eagerly anticipate the final results of the awards, they extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has joined them on this incredible journey.
Winners will be announced on June 30.
For more information about Puddledub and their range of premium produce, you can visit their website at http://www.puddledub.co.uk