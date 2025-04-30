Kirkcaldy butcher is finalist at British Butchery Awards 2025

By clare watson
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Puddledub has been named a finalist at the prestigious British Butchery Awards 2025. These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding butcher businesses nationwide. This esteemed recognition places them amongst the finest in the industry, celebrating their dedication to excellence in both traditional butchery and online retailing.

The judges looked at every aspect of the business such ways they support the local community, sustainability initiatives and the provenance of their produce.

Being named a finalist emphasises Puddledub’s commitment to providing high quality farm to fork produce. It also emphasises their exceptional customer service to their valued customers, both locally and nationwide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their butchery expertise, combined with a dedication to sustainable practices and animal welfare, ensures that every cut of meat they offer is of the highest quality.

Scottish Pork ChopsScottish Pork Chops
Scottish Pork Chops

As they eagerly anticipate the final results of the awards, they extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has joined them on this incredible journey.

Winners will be announced on June 30.

For more information about Puddledub and their range of premium produce, you can visit their website at http://www.puddledub.co.uk

Related topics:Kirkcaldy
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice