Kirkcaldy car park transformed into pop-up shop for Christmas tree sales

On Cloud Pine is moving into the Port Brae car park for four weeks to sell trees sustainably sourced and delivered direct from plantations in the Highlands.

It will offer locals timeslots to collect their trees - and deliver UK wide.

The company, run by Kirkcaldy man John Wilkie, was set up in 2020 to offer work to individuals who were suffering due to the pandemic, including those from the arts sector which was left in limbo throughout lockdown as all venues closed.

John, said: ““As with many, my regular work as a theatre director has been affected by COVID, so last year I set up this exciting new venture, building upon over a decade’s experience in the Christmas tree industry.

“As a local, I am thrilled to be bringing On Cloud Pine to my hometown.

“The team and I are looking forward to providing a sustainable, easy and reliable Christmas tree service to the people of Kirkcaldy and Fife, along with UK wide deliveries this festive season.”

After a successful first season, On Cloud Pine is now coming to John’s home town, running from Thursday, November 25 until December 20.

Its trees - ranging in height from three to 12 feet - will arrive fresh directly from the growers, who prioritise minimal use of approved pesticides and fertilisers.

Every tree sold comes with a unique code that gives all their customers information about its journey.

On Cloud Pine will be selling freshly cut Nordmann and Fraser Firs, and a variety of living pot grown trees.

It will invite customers to book time slots to buy their trees or opt for same day or next day delivery.

The spacious outdoor store will have one way systems in place, protective screens at checkout, a contactless payment system, PPE will be worn by staff at all times and there will be enhanced cleaning.

The pop-up store will operate Monday to Sunday from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

There will be a chance for customers to win a Christmas tree during this festive season.

More details at www.oncloudpine.com

