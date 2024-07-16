Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy-based business has won a top award.

The Centre for Positive Change has been recognised by Quality Business Awards UK with the ‘Best Hot Yoga Award in Fife - meaning it had attained a quality score of 95% or higher. The centre is run by its founder, Scott Hutchison-McDade, and is based at Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

Hot Yoga is practised in a heated studio with temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of around 40%. This specific environment aims to improve flexibility, boost circulation, and facilitate improved feelings of wellbeing. However, the type of heat used in hot yoga studios' is an important consideration.

Scott said "Not all heat is created equal, and the source of heat used in Hot Yoga can significantly impact your practice and overall wellbeing. The goal is not only to make you sweat more but also to use the correct heat to enrich your yoga practice and experience.”On the award, he added: “Hot Yoga has been a massive part of my personal practice for nearly a decade, and I can't imagine not sharing the magic of Yoga at 40C. The environment helps build strong mind-body connections and mental, physical, and spiritual resilience; it is rejuvenating."

Scott Hutchison-McDade runs the Centre for Positive Change in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Different types of heat can have varied effects on the body.

Near-Infrared Heat (NIR) tends to create hot spots, leading to uneven heating in the room. They primarily heat the surface of the skin, which can cause discomfort and may not effectively penetrate deeper tissues. Additionally, the bright light emitted by NIR heaters can irritate the eyes and distract during yoga practice.

Far-Infrared Heat (FIR) is designed to emit heat that penetrates deeper into the body, providing a more even and comfortable warming effect. FIR heat penetrates up to 1.5 inches below the skin, promoting better blood circulation and muscle relaxation. These heaters also provide a more uniform heat distribution throughout the room, ensuring that all participants experience the same level of warmth. Furthermore, FIR heaters do not emit bright light, making the environment more conducive to relaxation and focus.

Quality Business Awards UK said winners represent less than 1% of registered businesses in the UK, adding: “This is the seal of quality that a business has achieved an overall quality score of 95% or greater".