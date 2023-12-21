Kirkcaldy charity enjoys Christmas donation boost from TKMaxx
Well-being and social care organisation, LinkLiving, enjoyed some early Christmas cheer from TK Maxx after the retailer’s Dunfermline branch selected it as its chosen charity.
Sarah Smith, LinkLiving’s chief executive, said: “I am thrilled LinkLiving has been chosen as TK Maxx’s charity and recognises the importance of our trauma-informed and well-being work which makes a real difference to lives across Fife. This donation will help LinkLiving continue to provide much-needed support, and for that, I am really grateful.”
LinkLiving, based in Bridge Street, is a trauma informed well-being and social care charity that provides specialist support to help people who have experienced really difficult times. Its approach focuses on the belief that people can be supported to turn negative life experiences into positive skills which enable them to have the best life possible.
The charity recently switched on 36 LED stars at its Lang Toun headquarters.