Kirkcaldy coffee shop opening on New Year’s Day for vulnerable and elderly

A new Kirkcaldy coffee shop will undergo a New Year transformation when it becomes a soup kitchen for the day.

The Hug A Mug coffee shop and eatery on Rosslyn Street is offering a warm start to 2020 by opening its doors from 11am-3pm to the homeless, vulnerable and elderly on New Year’s Day.

Owner Laura Davidson said that the shop had done well since opening in September and she wanted to give something back.

“People can come in and they’ll get soup, a sandwich and a hot drink, all free of charge,” she said.

“We’ve also been collecting hats, scarves and gloves and I’ve even had a few jumpers given to me too, so when people come in they can just help themselves.

“I’ve got volunteers coming in to give up their own free time, the support we’ve been getting has been amazing.”

Among those giving their backing to the event is the Highlanders ice hockey team. Chairman Scott Cormie said they were only too happy to help.

He said: “Laura’s son plays for us and her husband used to as well, so she’s part of the hockey family and it’s now become a ritual for us to go to Hug A Mug after practice on a Sunday afternoon.

“When she told me what she had planned I put it to the players that we should have a bit of a whip round to give her money to pay for the ingredients.

“We played a team in Stirling on Sunday and they also made a donation so in total we gave Laura £250.

“We just play for recreation so we try and help out with things in the community if we can.

“I think it’s for a great cause and around half a dozen of the guys are going to help out on the day too.

“I think Kirkcaldy needs something like this because not everyone is so fortunate at this time of the year.”

Laura added: “It’s not just homeless, we’re opening for the vulnerable and elderly too. There’s no discrimination, anybody can come in, and if anybody has an elderly relative or neighbour who can’t get out, we’ll take it to them.

“If it’s a success I hope that maybe next year some other places will jump on board.

“The community is behind this so why not give it back?”