The system, which is called Powertrack, is a floor based modular system that is quick to install and completely re-usable, meaning that construction projects will save countless man hours and reduce lighting and power cost considerably.

It does not exist anywhere else in the world, and it is produced uniquely in Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Powertrack team, from left to right, Gareth Careys, Keith Gordon, and Chris Kerr next to their revolutionary product.

Created by London business partners Chris Kerr and Gareth Carey, they brought their product to Kirkcaldy after partnering with local company, Ten 47, a cable, connector, and cable protector company, that has been in the Lang Toun for over 20 years.

Chris Kerr, founder of Novus48, said: “I’ve worked in construction for 25 years and became aware of the cost and time it took to complete fit out projects in the building industry.

"Every construction project requires temporary power and lighting which requires people to work at height, and a lot of the time the lights and power cables that are used are just discarded when finished with.

The modular power and light system will save contractors thousands of pounds.

"I started to look for a system that would answer all of these challenges and I couldn’t find one, so I started to develop what I thought would be a system that would mitigate all of these challenges – and Powertrack was born.

"Gareth and I both worked for the same construction company and I asked him for his thoughts on Powertrack and he said it was brilliant and we took it from there.

"In January last year we got the go ahead with the patent attorney that we could take our idea to market and that we could start to speak to manufacturers and one of those people was Keith at Ten 47.

"Keith provided the expertise and the infrastructure to manufacture Powertrack – we had other big cash offers from other investors but decided to go with Keith as it was a no-brainer in regards to his reputation and experience.

"We hear from a lot of people that they can’t believe no one has came up with this idea already. Powertrack is safer, quicker, more sustainable, and in the long-term incredibly cheaper.”

Keith Gordon, managing director of Ten 47, said: “We took on a new unit in June to house the assembly and storage for Powertrack next door to our Cableguard building.

"This month we took our first export order to set up a distributor in Ireland and we are applying for international patents.

"This type of product does not exist anywhere else in the world and it is produced uniquely in Kirkcaldy!

"Companies have been buying Powertrack for projects to trial and then coming back for more as it has proven itself. The customers save money on the second job, and the third job costs next to nothing for their temporary electrics and there is no working at height and no wastage.

"As sales grow we will be looking at hiring eight more members of staff, and expect to continue growing this business for years to come adding new versions such as a lighter 240V version and internationalising it.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.