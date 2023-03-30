Kirkcaldy company signs up with on-demand sports streaming service
A Kirkcaldy call centre has announced a major partnership with DAZN, an international live and on-demand sports streaming service.
VeriCall Ltd/MAS will provide the contact centre support for acquisition and customer service related to DAZN 1HD on Sky channel 429.
DAZN Group launched the channel ahead of one of the most anticipated sporting events this year - the return of two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua who will fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1 at the O2 Arena, London.
DAZN 1 HD is powered by VeriCall’s cutting-edge MAS technology specifically built for the Pay-TV sector.
The streaming service chose the company, based at John Smith Business Park, because of its technological, and operational, expertise and its ability to turn things around quickly.
Adam Taylor, VeriCall chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with such an innovative partner as DAZN and utilising our own best-in-class technology, MAS, to enable their customers on Sky.
“With ever-increasing consumer choice in the Pay-TV landscape, you need the assurance that you have the tools to handle peak volume and maximise revenue exactly at the point of initial consumer contact.”
He added: “Our experience in delivering high volume resources for peak events suits DAZN’s business model which will be driven by providing large-scale exciting, unmissable sporting events.”
Shelley Blackburn, DAZN’s EVP transformation, said: “We are on a mission to deliver premium live sports content to fans, where and when they want it. Launching DAZN 1 HD is part of that objective and VeriCall’s service in helping us achieve that has been nothing short of exceptional.”