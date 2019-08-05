Kirkcaldy employment event offers help for Havelock staff facing redundancy

Staff facing redundancy due to the closure of Havelock International in Kirkcaldy are being offered additional support at a free event.

The special advice session is taking place at the Dean Park Hotel on Monday, August 12 from 10.30 am to 2.30pm.

Havelock International in Kirkcaldy entered administration last Thursday.

Employees from the troubled shopfitter will be able to seek assistance on a range of topics and there will also be a number of local employers at the event with vacancies to fill.

The event is open to anyone living in the area who is looking for work and is organised by the Scottish Government’s initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

Jamie Hepburn, Scottish Government business minister, said: “Our immediate priority is the staff at Havelock International Ltd and we will do all we can to support them, their families and the wider community at this difficult time.

“This is a major loss for the local community and that is why we are doing all we can to support those made redundant secure alternative employment as quickly as possible.

“The Scottish Government has responded immediately by providing skills development and employability support through our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative which aims to minimise the time those affected by redundancy are out of work.”

He added: “This event will provide Havelock staff with the opportunity to speak to local employers with vacancies, and I would encourage all those interested to take advantage of the expert advice available on the day.”

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) leads on the delivery of PACE support in conjunction with a number of key partners including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Julie Kennedy, regional PACE chairman for SDS, said: “This event will offer a wide range of useful advice on a variety of topics for anyone who is either unemployed or facing the prospect of unemployment.

“This includes job hunting, writing CVs and interview techniques to advice on accessing training and learning.

“It also offers the chance to meet local employers with vacancies to fill, and so I’d encourage anyone looking for work to drop in and see what is available.”

The event is free to attend.

For more information about PACE redundancy support, visit: redundancyscotland.co.uk, or call 0800 917 8000 to find out more.