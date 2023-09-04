News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy entrepreneur nominated in finals of UK awards

A Kirkcaldy entrepreneur has been shortlisted for a top award. Ola Lopatowska, the co-founder of Stravaig Spirits, an independent bottler of exceptional Tri Carragh Single Malt Whisky, has been selected as a nominee for the prestigious Great British Entrepreneurial Awards 2023.
Published 4th Sep 2023
Ola Lopatowska has been shortlisted for a top award (Pic: Submitted)

Her leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned her a place in the Scottish start-pp category in what is known as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship.”

Ola hails from the Lang Toun and attended Balwearie High School, and has helped to establish Stravaig Spirits as an independent bottler of premium single malt Scotch whiskies. Last year, Tri Carragh won two awards at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and reached the finals of the Scottish Food and Drink Awards. Glenlaird Single Malt, a brand developed by Stravaig Spirits for the South Korean market, secured it's initial order of 12,000 bottles earlier this year and is growing in popularity.

Ola said: "To be nominated amongst so many inspiring individuals and companies really is an honour. I’m looking forward to the awards ceremony and meeting other likeminded start-ups and innovative entrepreneurs.” The awards ceremony will take place in London in December.

