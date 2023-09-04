Ola Lopatowska has been shortlisted for a top award (Pic: Submitted)

Her leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned her a place in the Scottish start-pp category in what is known as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship.”

Ola hails from the Lang Toun and attended Balwearie High School, and has helped to establish Stravaig Spirits as an independent bottler of premium single malt Scotch whiskies. Last year, Tri Carragh won two awards at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and reached the finals of the Scottish Food and Drink Awards. Glenlaird Single Malt, a brand developed by Stravaig Spirits for the South Korean market, secured it's initial order of 12,000 bottles earlier this year and is growing in popularity.

