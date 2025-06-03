Kirkcaldy firm breaks new ground with popcorn deals at Scottish and English football clubs
Sephra Popcorn is now on sale at a number of grounds, expanding its market from convenience stores, theatres, cinemas and supermarkets.
The company, based in Denburn Road, forms part of Sephra Europe, which produces the tubs of popcorn. Its sweet, and sweet and salty, flavour varieties can now be purchased at kiosks as far afield as Manchester City and both Dundee teams as well at Stark’s Park, home of Raith Rovers, and Dunfermline Athletic’s East End Park.
Scott Stewart, business development executive, said: “We have had brilliant feedback from all five football clubs currently stocking a mix of our popcorn.
“Raith Rovers was the first team to take our sweet variety popcorn for the beginning of the season 2023/24. We reached out with the initial idea that our tubs would be a good kiosk offering, not really knowing how the thought would be received, and to our delight, they came back in agreement that it was indeed a good one, increasing fan choice from crisps, pies, and other snacks.
“They invited us over for a meeting where we discussed the brand and the popcorn in more detail, and they then went ahead with launching it that season, which was an excellent start.”
The two Dundee teams followed in the season just finished, while the company was particularly pleased to have secured leading English Premiership Club, Manchester City in February.
“It started off in a few kiosks, particularly around the family section,” said Mr Stewart. “After the success of the product in those parts of the stadium, they opened it up to be available in every kiosk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.