Kirkcaldy firm reveals expansion plans after million-pound funding boost

Family-run business, Fife Creamery, headquartered in the town, has been delivering chilled foods for more than 60 years to customers all across Scotland, from independent sandwich bars and local convenience stores to government institutions and large store chains.

Now, thanks to funding from the Royal Bank of Scotland, Fife Creamery has constructed a state-of-the-art frozen cold store – with the capacity to fit up to 1,000 pallets – which has allowed the firm to expand into the frozen foods market and attract a new customer base.

Fife Creamery MD Graeme Simpson, and Director David Simpson pictured at the launch of the new training centre launched in 2019.

With a team of more than 100 staff, Fife Creamery has already noted an increase in its turnover and hopes to recruit up to 50 new staff over the next three years in response to growing customer demand.

The money has also allowed the business to upgrade its refrigeration equipment and provided financial confidence throughout lockdown periods, as business dipped due to ongoing closures of hospitality premises.

Graeme Simpson, managing director, said: “Since 1957, Fife Creamery has led the way in delivering high-quality goods to some of Scotland’s most-loved retailers and foodservice providers.

“We are proud to support businesses and institutions the length and breadth of Scotland, and the ability to now expand our services and portfolio to new and existing customers has been warmly welcomed, with our turnover projected to increase by 30 per cent over the next six months.

A new, state-of-the-art frozen cold store has been installed at Fife Creamery.

“Although the last 18 months have been challenging, the funding and support from Royal Bank of Scotland provided us with financial security and we’re grateful to the team for always being on hand to give trusted advice.”

Ken Anderson, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Graeme and his team are incredibly passionate about the firm, which is why they have built such a buoyant network of customers across Scotland. We’re really pleased to see Fife Creamery embark on a new chapter as it continues to provide a first-class service and look forward to continuing our relationship with the team.”

In 2019, Fife Creamery launched a dedicated training centre designed to enhance the skills of its clients and suppliers. It is set for expansion over the coming months.

