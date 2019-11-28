Kirkcaldy garden centre praise for decade of support

The owners of award-winning landscape gardening business from Kirkcaldy, have praised local advisory network Business Gateway for their long-term support.

Landscape Brother was set up in 2008 by brothers, Arthur and Simon Krolczyk.

In the past decade, it has evolved from a small start-up to an established business employing ten people.

After moving from Poland, the brothers approached Business Gateway Fife to help them become familiar with the process of setting up in business in Scotland.

Simon said, “Business Gateway has been a critical partner for us as the business has expanded. It has continued to give us professional, practical advice around hiring practices, employee management and staff training which has enabled our growth and helped us to provide new services for our clients.”

Catherine Bartle, business adviser at Business Gateway Fife said, “It can be daunting to get up to speed with a different regulatory environment if your goal is to set up a business somewhere new.

“This is where Business Gateway can support in a variety of ways, as we can take clients through each step, and signpost them to helpful and relevant contacts which will allow for the successful and long-term growth of their business.”