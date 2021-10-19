Kirkcaldy High Street grocery shop due to re-open in the 'near future'

The company behind the Nisa Local convenience store, which opened earlier this year before mysteriously shutting, has assured customers it will re-open again in the ‘near future’.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:00 am

Freshways, moved into the Uganda Charity Shop at the West End End of the High street after undergoing a complete overhaul of the previously empty premises earlier this year in March.

Closed during lockdown, it first opened its doors to Kirkcaldy High Street customers in April.

New convenience store, Freshways, moved into the former Uganda charity shop which had been empty for around 15 years on High Street, Kirkcaldy

Although the owners of the new shop made several major improvements to breathe new life into the store, it has been shut for several months leaving locals wondering if it had closed for good.

However, the company behind the store have offered assurances over its future.

A Nisa spokesperson said: “The Nisa Local in Kirkcaldy High Street is independently owned and the owner had to close the the store due to unfortunate unforeseen circumstances outwith their control.

"We can assure residents that the store will be open again in the near future.”

