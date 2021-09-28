The concessions store, which has occupied the empty unit left by Debenhams last year, had a soft opening on Saturday with a selection of retailers on the ground floor.

The company hopes to fill the whole store featuring various brands, and is planning a bigger launch sometime in the next few weeks.

The aim of 15-17 is to bring a mix of different retailers under one roof, with a selection of small local businesses and bigger national names trading side-by-side.

Some of the products available at Grab A Bag in the new 15-17 store. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The fledgling chain aims to make use of large empty retail spaces which would be unattractive to many businesses and divide them up into smaller sections that are more manageable for independent traders.

The 15-17 Kirkcaldy store will also focus on leisure as well as shopping by providing refreshments in the 3Beans coffee shop, run by Mike Lowe, on the ground floor.

Products and services available at the new store will include: hand-made jewellery, perfumes, body oils and lotions, make-up, threading and waxing beauty treatments, lingerie and nightwear, wax melts, home fragrances, childrenswear as well as clothing for men and women.

Manager Gareth Brookes said: “We have opened downstairs for now so that the customers have a new branded store - with many shops within a shop to choose from.

The new 15-17 store in Kirkcaldy opened at the weekend. Pictured is store employee Lisa Moug. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“It is not only helping 15-17 build its vision of bringing people back shopping to the high street, but it's also helping out small business to build up too.

“We welcome all customers along to our new Kirkcaldy store - come, take a look, shop with us and see all our amazing brands within our store. Then, after they have finished shopping, customers enjoy a hot/ cold drink and food in our cafe.

"It’s a shopping experience we are wanting to grow and give back to the high street.

Pictured is Jason from 3Beans coffee shop in the new 1517 store in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

"We want to help shoppers return to our high street after the terrible two years we have all endured with Covid-19. We just want a nice store for people to enjoy and give them the best customer service we can.”

Mike Lowe, who runs the 3Beans cafe, said he was delighted to open his third coffee shop on the High Street.

"We are really pleased to be open in the new store,” he said.

"We hope it moves forward and people come along to support us.

Gemma Lumsden of Something Magick - crystal gift shop based at the new 15-17 store in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

I also have a 3Beans cafe in the Enlightenments hub but it has a totally different clientele. I think the 15-17 one will probably be people having cake and coffee with a bit of browsing - I don’t think it will necessarily have the lunchtime business that Cupcake Coffee Box and the Enlightenments has."

He said while the new store is currently closed on a Sunday, this may change in the run-up to Christmas with a late-night offering available then as well.

He added that 15-17 will give the High Street a much-needed boost, adding: "I am looking forward to seeing how it goes.”

Another brand featuring is Little Lord & Lady. Pic: Fife Photo Agency