VPZ, which has a store in the Lang Toun, will work in partnership with WasteCare to provide a recycling service to Kirkcaldy.

Doug Mutter, VPZ director, said: “We believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the benefits of using reusable and more sustainable products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batteries and plastic in vapes cause harm to the environment when littered. In partnership with WasteCare, VPZ has announced ambitions to responsibly recycle all types of vaping devices by 2023. The scheme is now live across VPZ’s 150 stores throughout the UK. Vapers can visit stores to safely dispose of their vaping devices or e-cigarettes.

The Kirkcaldy store is one of 150 throughout the UK offering the service

The retailer has recently called on both the UK and Scottish Governments to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products.

Mr Mutter said: “We are urging the UK Government to act now and follow best practices from countries like New Zealand, where flavoured products can only be sold from specialist licensed vaping stores. Thus, ensuring that an appropriate challenge 25 policy is in place and consultation is aimed towards adult smokers and vapers.”