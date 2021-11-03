Located in the west end, My Home Tools, offers people in the town the highest quality tools and hardware imported from Poland.

Owned and run by two friends from Kirkcaldy, Wojciech Krawczyk and Maciej Wrobel, ran the business online for the past three years, but decided it was time to offer a more personal touch by opening a shop for customers.

The wanted a town centre base and secured a unit in the High Street.

Owners of My Home Tools, Wojciech Krawczyk and Maciej Wrobel. Pic:Fife Photo Agency.

Wojciech said: “We both previously worked in Amazon as problem solvers while operating our business online, but wanted to expand and thought what better place to do it than Kirkcaldy High Street.

"We had our grand opening yesterday, and although it was relatively quiet we’re positive that it will become busy when people realise that we are here.

"We offer everything from hand tools, DIY items, hardware, items for the construction trade, and gardening tools – so there is something for everyone.”

Wojciech said that My Home Tools imports its selection of tools from Poland which is famous for its high quality steel.

"They are second to none in terms of quality,” he said. "We are also easily a lot cheaper than any other hardware store in town – we are a one stop shop for all DIY projects and tradesmen and the only specialised hardware store on the High Street.

"We provide our customers with a cheaper way to purchase hardware. If you only need one or two screws for a project you are working on we can supply you with it without having to buy a massive box.”

Wojciech adds that the duo plan to expand and open other new shops in the Kingdom, and that they have big plans for the future.

"We are very excited to now have a place on the High Street. We are already planning to open more shops in Fife – the sky is the limit!

For more information, please visit: https://myhometools.co.uk/.

