Kirkcaldy hotel gives away dream wedding day to one couple in competition
The Dean Park Hotel put up the stunning prize to promote its ‘Whirlwind Wedding’ fair which goes ahead on January 28. It also wants to help one couple during the cost of living crisis, and give them the perfect wedding day. The hotel’s competition launched recently on its Facebook page and will choose its winner from stories put forward from local couples and relatives. People also have to like and share the post to be considered.
In an update, it said: “We understand times are very tough at the moment, but would like to help one very deserving couple win the wedding of their dreams. We will be choosing this couple based on the stories that are sent in.”
The hotel has also offered help to couples left high and dry by the recent announcement of wedding cancellations by the Gilvebank Hotel in Glenrothes.