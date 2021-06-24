The Dean Park Hotel at Chapel can now sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, host Christmas markets and serve drinks on a new outdoor terrace at the front of the main entrance.

Fife Licensing Board heard delegations justifying the changes from general manager Chris Dickson and co-owner Colin Smart, of operator Smart Dream Hotels.

They have overseen a £ million renovation in the last two years.

Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"The outdoor area will serve as an extension of the Dukes Lounge, serving afternoon teas, gins, proseccos," Mr Dickson said.

"The addition of the off-sales will let us do Christmas markets or if we want to sell something like Eden Mill."

Mr Dickson added that the hotel had spoken with two of the nine objectors, and measures were in place to avoid disturbing other local residents.

The variations were granted unanimously.

