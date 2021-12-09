The owners of the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy revealed today they are expanding their facilities.

Owners Margaret and Colin Smart said: “As a family run hotel, we are investing in bringing the best facilities to our local community and beyond. This new development will add to our existing refurbishment project which has

already exceeded expectations.”

A visual of how the Dean Park spa will look.

The works are planned to start in the Spring subject to planning, will boast eight treatment rooms including hair and beauty facilities, sauna, showers, ice room, café, members lounge, champagne bar, gym with studio, jacuzzi, members lounge and a 25-meter swimming pool.

To complement the spa there will be 12, two-story Aqua Spa Bedrooms, taking the hotel up to 59 bedrooms.

The hotel will be hosting a public consultation evening this Tuesday (December 14) where locals will be able to view the expansion plans including a first glimpse of the spa via a 3D model. Locals will also have the opportunity to chat to architect, Stewart Davidson and hotel owners, Margaret and Colin Smart about their forthcoming development.

The public consultation evening will take place from 6.00-8.00pm, with complementary tea/coffee and shortbread. All welcome.

