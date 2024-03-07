Kirkcaldy housing: Minister visits development at former Viewforth High School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul McLennan MSP was at Whiteburn Projects’ Viewforth development to for himself the see the transformation to the brownfield site. He toured the construction site, and got a glimpse into some of the homes nearing completion. The houses sit on the site of the former Viewforth High School which was demolished after a devastating fire in 2020. The developer also marked the visit by opening the doors to its four bedroom Oliphant show home to the Minister.

Eve McCurrich, managing director, said: “We were delighted that the minister has taken the opportunity to visit our Viewforth development in Kirkcaldy, and for us to have the opportunity to discuss directly with him the challenges and opportunities of being an SME developer.“We talked in detail about the challenges of brownfield regeneration, as well as the general challenges of the planning system and working with local authorities to secure planning and technical consents for our sites. We welcomed the opportunity to discuss these aspects of our business directly with the minister and raise the question of what funding mechanisms the government can initiate to support of delivery of more housing of all tenures across Scotland ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad