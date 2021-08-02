Kirkcaldy law office announces two new appointments

From left, Angela Clay, Kelly Matthews, Fiona Brown and Angela Shaw

Senior Associate Kelly Matthews, who heads the Fife office, said additions to the team will support the next stage of the firm’s expansion.

Fiona Brown joined from another Fife-based firm where she led the wills and estates department for more than eight years.

Prior to this she gained a specialist paralegal qualification in wills, trusts and executries from the University of Strathclyde and a qualification from the Society of Law Accountants in Scotland. She subsequently went on to work as a private client paralegal for a large high street firm in Dundee.

Fiona has recently received an accreditation in wills and executries from the Law Society of Scotland.

Angie Clay joined Boyd Legal in June from a Kirkcaldy firm where she spent six years specialising in residential conveyancing. Angie studied for her law degree remotely through Robert Gordon University while working full time. She also completed a higher National Diploma in legal services before commencing her degree.

Fiona said: “It’s fantastic to have a strong local presence and it’s great to have another Kirkcaldy local, Angie, join the team.”

Angie added: “I was excited to join Boyd Legal. The firm has a great reputation and are using their system efficiencies to pass on benefits to clients.”

Kelly said Angie and Fiona have a wealth of expertise which will benefit clients enormously.

She added: “They both exemplify the standard of dedication and high quality, warm client service that Boyd Legal represents.

“In addition, we have invested in a strong digital infrastructure. This has enabled us to operate in as normal a manner as possible during the pandemic. We will use this and the skills of our new team members to continually improve.

“The Kirkcaldy team all look forward to welcoming clients (old and new) back to the office when regulations allow.”

Also returning is Angela Shaw the office receptionist, and the appointments signal the next phase of the firm’s expansion.