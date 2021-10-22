Kirkcaldy man set to launch new local craft beer delivery service next week

Beer delivery service, Grain Schooner, will be providing a personal and local service to those living in Kirkcaldy, Aberdour, Glenrothes and Leven with customers being able to order beers via the online shop, stocked from local breweries, before having the beers dropped off directly to their door.

Founder, Paul Grant, started his craft beer education in 2012 supping beers in Brewdog, Edinburgh, and after a stint working in Harbour Bar in Kirkcaldy before its closure, Paul realised there was a gap in the market for people who are interested in drinking great beers, wines and spirits from smaller producers in Scotland and beyond.

Grain Schooner founder, Paul Grant.

The service will stock a regular six pack of beers at a set price which is delivered locally, and will nominally be themed around a style or a brewery.

The beers will be organised by style and origin so those looking for a specific item should be able to find it easily.

Grain Schooner will be stocking products from local breweries in Fife and Edinburgh, but will also be selling Belgian and English beers.

Paul realised the industry provided a tough work life balance and once realising the popularity of craft beer in the region but the lack of places to get it locally he set up Grain Schooner.

With a recent shift of people leaving Edinburgh to buy homes in Fife, people are enjoying more space but fewer amenities.

Paul hopes that Grain Schooner will grow to open a permanent shop to sell beers, beer from the tap and hold tastings for local drink enthusiasts.

He said: “I’m excited to meet all the fans of great beer, cider and wine in the area over the coming weeks and getting to know what people want.

"We have had some incredible feedback so far from future customers and I am delighted to be providing a service to the local area.

"With the areas sad loss of Harbour Bar, I hope Grain Schooner will help replace the hole it has left behind.”

Grain Schooner will launch on October 25, 2021, with first orders delivered soon after. For more information, please visit: grainschooner.beer.

