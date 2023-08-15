News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Kirkcaldy man smashes Kiltwalk fundraiser for ambulance charity which saved his life

A Kirkcaldy man has smashed his fundraising target to thank the medics which helped save his life.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Ali Morrison will join hundreds of people at the event in Edinburgh on September 17 - almost three years to the day the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance came to his rescue after he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while cycling on West Lomond Hill.

The 42-year old was airlifted to hospital, and spent several months in a coma, and he said the intervention of the charity’s medical team was pivotal to his survival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week he revealed he had already his target of raising £2500 – the average cost for one air ambulance trip. Donations can be made at Ali’s Kiltwalk Page

Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Most Popular

Ali, who is planning to kick on and raise even more for the organisation, sustained the head injury after coming off his bike. It took the ambulance crew an hour to get to him, then an SCAA helicopter to transport him to hospital.

He said: “If it hadn't been for them, I wouldn't be here. I'm just one of the many, many lucky people who owe their lives to the SCAA - but without donations it wouldn't exist. It is entirely funded by charity which is why I want to help raise as much as I can so it can continue its phenomenal work.”Ali, who works with Sky’s customer service desk, said the Kiltwalk was the latest challenge he had set himself since his accident.

“I've set myself a pretty high target, but over the past three years I've been told a lot that I can't do something, and have loved the challenge of proving people wrong!”

He has been blown away by the response; he is now over 80% towards hitting his target.

“Donations have come in from family and friends who have been really generous, but a lot have come from strangers which is fantastic,” he said. “I can’t believe the response.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyKiltwalkEdinburgh