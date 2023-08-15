Kirkcaldy man smashes Kiltwalk fundraiser for ambulance charity which saved his life

Ali Morrison will join hundreds of people at the event in Edinburgh on September 17 - almost three years to the day the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance came to his rescue after he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while cycling on West Lomond Hill.

The 42-year old was airlifted to hospital, and spent several months in a coma, and he said the intervention of the charity’s medical team was pivotal to his survival.

This week he revealed he had already his target of raising £2500 – the average cost for one air ambulance trip. Donations can be made at Ali’s Kiltwalk Page

Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Ali, who is planning to kick on and raise even more for the organisation, sustained the head injury after coming off his bike. It took the ambulance crew an hour to get to him, then an SCAA helicopter to transport him to hospital.

He said: “If it hadn't been for them, I wouldn't be here. I'm just one of the many, many lucky people who owe their lives to the SCAA - but without donations it wouldn't exist. It is entirely funded by charity which is why I want to help raise as much as I can so it can continue its phenomenal work.”Ali, who works with Sky’s customer service desk, said the Kiltwalk was the latest challenge he had set himself since his accident.

“I've set myself a pretty high target, but over the past three years I've been told a lot that I can't do something, and have loved the challenge of proving people wrong!”

He has been blown away by the response; he is now over 80% towards hitting his target.