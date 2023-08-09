News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy man's Kiltwalk fundraiser for ambulance charity which saved his life

A Kirkcaldy man is taking part in this year’s Scottish Kiltwalk to raise funds for the medics which helped save his life.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST- 2 min read

Ali Morrison will join hundreds of people at the event in Edinburgh on September 17 - almost three years to the day the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance came to his rescue after he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while cycling on West Lomond Hill.

The 42-year old was airlifted to hospital, and spent several months in a coma, and he said the intervention of the charity’s medical team was pivotal to his survival.

Ali sustained the head injury after coming off his bike.

Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Ali Morrison will take part in the Kiltwalk for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
“We were out in full cycling safety gear and on a gravel path. I remember we stopped for a drink of water,” he said. “My next memory was two months later. “It took the ambulance crew an hour to get to me then an SCAA helicopter ride to take me to hospital.

"If it hadn't been for them, I wouldn't be here. I'm just one of the many, many lucky people who owe their lives to the SCAA - but without donations it wouldn't exist. It is entirely funded by charity which is why I want to help raise as much as I can so it can continue its phenomenal work.”Ali, who works with Sky’s customer service desk, said the Kiltwalk was the latest challenge he had set himself since his accident.

“Over the past three years I've faced quite a few challenges. I was in a coma and fought my way out of it.

"I was in a wheelchair and fought my way out of it. In hospital, I had to pass a test to be allowed to walk unaided, and, once out, there was no stopping me,” he said. “The walking is the easy bit though. It's the fundraising that's the hard bit!

I've set myself a pretty high target, but over the past three years I've been told a lot that I can't do something, and have loved the challenge of proving people wrong!”

Donations can be made at Ali’s Kiltwalk Page and his target of £2500 is the average cost for one air ambulance trip - “one helicopter ride which saved my life. He has been blown away by the response; he is now over 80% towards hitting his target.

“Donations have come in from family and friends who have been really generous, but a lot have come from strangers which is fantastic,” he said. “I can’t believe the response.”

