Kirkcaldy MD’s delight as his company sponsors Raith Rovers team he has supported all his life

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:53 BST
A Kirkcaldy company is marking its first shirt sponsorships deal with Raith Rovers - building on the back of a deals to supply food to their kiosks.

Sephra Europe Ltd is the new away kit sponsor for the 2025-26 season.

The company, which operates out of its base in Denburn Road, specialises in chocolate fountains, popcorn equipment and catering supplies - and its popcorn is already sold at kiosks on match days at Stark’s Park.

David Archer, managing director and lifelong Rovers’ fan, said: “As a company rooted in the local community, it’s a proud and meaningful partnership. Personally, I'm honoured to support a club with such a rich history and passionate fanbase.”

David Archer and Raith player Dylan Easton at the strip launch (Pic: Submitted)
David Archer and Raith player Dylan Easton at the strip launch (Pic: Submitted)

Rovers were the first football team to introduce Sephra Popcorn to its snack offering for fans, with other clubs soon following, including Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, and Dundee United. The popcorn even made the move into the English Premiership, by brokering a deal with Manchester City.

To mark the new sponsorship with Raith Rovers Sephra will be launching a brand new, specially branded popcorn tub for the new season.

“We've been thrilled with the response to the sale of our popcorn on match days,” added Mr Archer. “Already having a strong retail presence across the UK, with supermarkets such as Asda and Morrisons selling our popcorn, it’s been extremely beneficial to move into the football stadia market.

“This new branded tub is a fun way to celebrate the new strip, whilst connecting even more with fans as part of their match day experience. We're proud to back the Rovers, and wish the team every success for the coming season.”

