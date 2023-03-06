Kirkcaldy milliner's 'never give up attitude' pays off with a win at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023

Rachael Nixon, who owns Chanix Millinery, won the Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rachael Nixon, who runs her own business Chanix Millinery, won the award for Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year at the awards ceremony last week.

The awards celebrate excellence in the wedding industry and those professionals and businesses who go above and beyond to ensure their brides and grooms have the perfect day.

A number of businesses from around the Kingdom had made it through to the finals, but Chanix Millinery was the only one to bring home an award from the ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Speaking about her win, Rachael, 37, said it feels “absolutely tremendous”. She said: “I have won several international awards for my work but to win an award for being the best in Scotland at what I do is a brilliant achievement, especially after the obstacles Covid brought.

"I also took severely unwell at the end of 2021 and worked so hard to keep my business going despite the challenges and hurdles I was facing at the time so this award validates that my never give up attitude was worth it!”

Rachael turned her hobby of creating hats and headpieces into her business Chanix Millinery, which she runs from the John Smith Business Centre in Kirkcaldy. Having originally started running the business part time while working as a nurse, in 2019 she gave up her job to concentrate on the business full time.

It was third time lucky for the former Kirkcaldy High pupil in 2023 as this was her third time reaching the grand finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards, but her first time winning the prize.

She continued: “The competition in my category are all amazing businesses. It was also great to see my mum in the audience with the biggest, proudest smile on her face.”

The Scottish Wedding Awards are in their tenth year and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of those who have contributed to making weddings unforgettable and special occasions for couples and their loved ones.

A spokesperson for awards said: “We are thrilled to have been able to celebrate the very best of the wedding industry in Scotland. The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence. Each winner demonstrated exceptional skill, talent and dedication to their craft and should be proud of their achievements.

