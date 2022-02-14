Launched in October 2017, MidgieBite Media provides videography and aerial drone services throughout Scotland and for local clients such as Fife Council, Kingdom Housing Association, and the University of St Andrews.

The move into new premises will allow the company to develop its future plans.

As well as providing a new office space, the facilities offer a dedicated space for videography and photography services, with plans underway to launch a podcast recording space in the coming weeks.

MidgeBite founder, Gavin Hugh with local MP Neale Hanvey at the official opening last week.

The premises were officially opened by Neale Hanvey MP at a private event welcoming the tenants of the building to visit the new studio.

Gavin Hugh, founder of MidgieBite Media, said: “This is our year of growth, and these new premises in Kirkcaldy are a fantastic space to take our ambitions forward.

"As well as continuing to offer our existing videography and drone services on location, we can now bring clients into a dedicated and controlled studio environment.

“Additionally, we are able to offer new services from our studio, including photography and podcasting services. We’ve had great feedback from our clients already, and it’s really exciting to be able to diversify our offering and build the business in these areas.

“Thanks to everyone who came along to our launch event, and to Neale for cutting the ribbon. We can't wait to invite more of our clients in to visit us at our new home.”

