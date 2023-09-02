News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy MSP urges residents to choose local to strengthen communities

A Fife MSP is calling on his constituents to “choose local” as he backs a campaign aimed at strengthening local communities
By Callum McCormack
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 12:43 BST

David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, has backed the first Scotland Loves Local Week and has encouraged residents to support local businesses.

Mr Torrance, SNP MSP, said: “As people and businesses across Scotland grapple with the increased cost of living, climate emergency and impact of Brexit and the pandemic; the Scotland Loves Local campaign seeks to foster Scotland’s recovery by encouraging people to support local businesses.

“Every one of us can effect positive change through our individual actions, and this brilliant initiative encourages us all to do exactly that by living and loving more locally.

David Torrance MSP has backed the campaign to choose local (Pic: Submitted)David Torrance MSP has backed the campaign to choose local (Pic: Submitted)
“Strong local communities are the bedrock of economic and environmental sustainability so by spending in businesses that Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas is home to, we can unlock their full potential and help to protect the jobs of family, friends, and neighbours”.

The campaign puts localism to the forefront and promotes collaboration between local businesses, local community groups and local people. The campaign is also set to highlight the critical need for everyone to choose local, particularly as Scotland’s economy continues its recovery from the pandemic and works towards achieving net zero.

Mr Torrance continued: “People can play their part by buying local, engaging with the campaign on social media and sharing how our local community is supporting the campaign.

“The biggest interventions are sometimes the smallest and by choosing local we can build better communities and ensure a sustainable future for Scotland.”

