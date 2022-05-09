Kirkcaldy mug manufacturer for people with mobility issues wins two awards

Sarah Nutt, owner of Rosa Lifestyle tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ (#SBS) and was one of six winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Sarah has won two online awards with her mug business.

Rosa Lifestyle manufactures two handled mugs which are a solution for anyone with a visual impairment, reduced mobility or a weak grip, such as those living with dementia, Alzheimer's, arthritis, stroke, cerebral palsy or essential tremors, who find that a ceramic mug can be too heavy to lift or use with one handle.

Sarah said, “I’ve only been in business since January and I still work out of my home, fitting it around my existing workload.

"It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my business profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his followers.”

Sarah's mugs help people with mobility issues.

Theo Paphitis, small business champion and Ryman Stationery chairman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club for like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Rosa Lifestyle every success.”

Earlier in the month, Sarah also won The Royal Connection competition on Twitter which was started by Aqua Design Group as a fun way to celebrate women in business.

Sarah added: “I’ve been blown away with the fantastic endorsement of my fledgling business both from Theo and from The Royal Connection group.

"It can be difficult to gain exposure when your business is still new so these wins have been a real boost!”