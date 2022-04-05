Kirkcaldy picture framer makes High Street move after 24 years in indoor market

The Frame Store, which started trading in Kirkcaldy Indoor Market 24 years ago, has moved into its own premises across the road in the town’s Merchants’ Quarter.

The business, owned by Callum and Pam Sangster along with new partner Mark Fisher, who has been with the company for over 12 years, began trading in the new store on March 19.

Pam said: “The main part of the business is our bespoke framing service but having our own premises makes us more flexible to our customers needs – for example, a job that may need to be done in a certain timeline.

"We frame everything from delicate cross stitch work to all kinds of sports memorabilia. We also sell a selection of pictures, mirrors and soft furnishings.

“We started trading in the Indoor Market and it was a great place to build our customer base.”

She explained why they decided to re-locate.

"Whilst trading at the Indoor Market, we always admired the big shop just down the road,” Pam continued.

"It has a prominent position in the High Street and large display windows which are perfect to show our large selection of framed pictures, mirrors and soft furnishings.

"So when the store, which was formally a coffee shop, became available to purchase last year we decided the time was right to take our business to the next level.”

The premises needed a lot of work before they could move in.

"We applied and were successful in receiving a grant from Fife Town Council to help with the renovation. We really are grateful to Mags at Fife Council for all the help we received.

“The exterior of the shop was in a really bad condition. As it is in the Merchants’ Quarter, we had to be sympathetic to the nature of the exterior wood and paintwork repairs. The interior was a complete refit.

"The bulk of the work carried out by ourselves, with some great ideas for the exterior by Kirsty Bremner at Print it Stitch it and Stuart McGregor at McGregor Technical Services who helped out with the interior metal shop fittings, in keeping with our industrial warehouse look.”

She said they have had a very positive response.

"We are very fortunate to have a loyal core of customers who recognise quality service and value for money. We have customers from all over, not just from Fife but as far away as London.

"We also have a couple from Spain who, while visiting family in Kirkcaldy, drop off their items for framing and we have them ready for their return home.”

She said they are currently working on a new website and have also invested in the latest mount cutting machine technology.

Pam added: “We are very pleased to be part of the regeneration of Kirkcaldy High Street.

"We have traded on the high street for nearly 25 years and We feel Kirkcaldy is definitely on the up - especially in the Merchants’ Quarter where there is a good selection of small enthusiastic independent traders.”

