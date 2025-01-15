Kirkcaldy popcorn business deal to add product to supermarket shelves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy based company which produces popcorn has signed a deal with Morrisons.

Sephra Popcorn’s 70g snack size ‘Grab & Go Popcorn’ is now available across 794 of the supermarket’s Daily convenience stores in the UK.

The new size joins the brand’s existing popcorn range of 200g tubbed, foil lined, cinema style popcorn which is stocked in many of the country’s leading supermarkets, including Asda and Morrisons, along with many cinemas.

“We are delighted to add this Grab & Go size to our ever growing product range,” said Callum Bond, sales and business development manager. “It has the same distinctive packaging for which we are known, together with the same foil lining to guarantee freshness, as our larger tubs, but will enable customers to opt for a smaller personal size of popcorn, ideal for a grazing snack at their desk, or to accompany their lunch options, as an alternative to crisps, nuts or raisins perhaps.”

A mock-up of the company's popcorn product (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s an impulse buy, whereas our 200g tubs are certainly more for sharing with the family, in front of a movie, or at a social gathering,” added Callum. “The Grab & Go size will be prominently placed beside other snack size and lunch product options in Morrisons Daily convenience stores.

William Reed, from from Morrisons Convenience Stores buying team, said: “ It’s a great addition to the food-to-go range, perfect for a quick snack or to pair with lunch. It's an important category for our customers and we think they'll love having this tasty and convenient option on the shelves.”