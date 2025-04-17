Kirkcaldy popcorn business launches low sugar versions of its product

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company with its headquarters in Kirkcaldy is set to unveil new low sugar versions of its flavoured popcorn.

Sephra popcorn is unveiling its sweet range with 40% less sugar, and its salty and sweet products with 390% less.

Its popcorn is on sale at supermarkets and convenience store chains, and can also be found across the leisure sector, with holiday parks, theatres, independent cinemas, theme parks, and football clubs stocking its lines.

Callum Bond, sales and development manager, said: “Popcorn is a year round treat, and at this time of the year, you can’t go wrong with the classic flavours, as a salty hit is incredible with a cool summery cocktail, whilst try the sweet popcorn sprinkled over ice cream, or over chunks of watermelon.

“As for the Salty & Sweet, there’s so many foods it pairs well with, or just enjoy a small bowl on its own. We are delighted to offer lower sugar versions to increase consumer choice.”

Unlike traditional cinema popcorn, which primarily uses butterfly kernels, Sephra’s recipe features a high percentage of mushroom caramel kernels.

Mr Bond added: “These special kernels produce large, round puffs of popcorn that not only enhance the texture but also maximises the surface area for seasoning. The result is a popcorn where every piece is packed with flavour, delivering a taste that truly stands out.”