Kirkcaldy pub to get £500,000 makeover

A popular pub in Kirkcaldy is to undergo a half million pound renovation.

Chapel Tavern in the town’s Chapel Road has been taken over by Punch Partnerships LTD, a company owned by Heineken, and will be upgraded in a £460,000 investment.

Janet Hood, solicitor, told Fife Licensing board on Monday that the current building was fairly run down and tired looking.

She added: “The existing kitchen will be fully converted to support a premium food offering for meals and takeaway breakfasts.

“We also feel being able to hold a quiz night would be advantageous. The cartoon and sports comment in the application is more that they would be playing on TVs in the background.

“Film nights are becoming more popular and we would hope that regular screenings would take off.”

You might also be interested in:

£500,000 to transform historic Fife church into tourist attraction

Video: Vandals tear down gay pride flags in Kirkcaldy

In pictures: Quirky Fife property for sale

The business is looking for a tenant to run the pub.

It was also granted a licence for young persons aged 16 and 17-years-old to be in the pub unattended until 10pm. Children younger than that will be allowed accompanied in the pub until the same time.

On and off-sales will be available from 10am, a beer garden will be built at the rear and a new external terrace to the front of the pub will be created.

Ms Hood added: “I think it’s a great proposal to see a major investment to bring this premises into use in the modern world.”

The application was granted unanimously.